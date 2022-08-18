PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will hold an end-of-summer celebration on Friday, Aug. 19, at 12:30 p.m.

The event will include carnival games and music. All Seniors 55 and older are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.