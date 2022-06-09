PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will celebrate the country’s “Grand Old Flag” on Friday, June 17, at 12:30 p.m.
The center will be having a Flag Day Ceremony & Commemoration officiated by the Walter G. Gatchell VFW Post 306 Ladies Auxiliary. Patriotic songs, readings, and a ceremonial flag folding will take place.
This event is free and open to adults 55 and older. Attendees are encouraged to wear patriotic colors, and veterans are urged to wear part of their uniform if possible. Call 401-728-7582 to register or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.