PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., announces the program Tools for Healthy Living. This six-week program is designed to give participants techniques to help them manage symptoms, improve sleep, manage medications, eat healthier, improve communications with family and doctors, be more active, and use action plans and problem-solving for more confident decision-making.
Workshops will take place every Monday for six weeks starting March 7, from noon to 2 p.m.
This program is made possible by the Department of Health. Call the Senior Center at 401-728-7582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.