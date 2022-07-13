PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host cooking demonstrations with Farm Fresh Rhode Island on Tuesdays, Aug. 16, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 15, and Dec. 13.
Topics discussed will include food systems, cooking on a budget, cultural food pate, eating the rainbow, and food myths.
For more information, call the center at 401-728-7582.
