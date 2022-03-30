PROVIDENCE – Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, who represents District 46, Lincoln and Pawtucket, has introduced legislation (2022-H 7389) that would establish a core state behavioral health crisis services system.
The system, which would be administered by the director of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, would include establishing and administering a 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline, establishing mobile crisis response teams, and establishing a revolving trust fund to pay for the costs of the system generated by a fee on subscribers of commercial landline telephone, mobile telephone and/or IP-enabled voice services.
“We’ve seen a huge jump in the mental health needs of children, especially adolescents, because of the way the COVID pandemic has isolated them and affected the way they interact and behave,” said Rep. Shallcross Smith in a news release. “Even before the pandemic, we began seeing a spike in suicide attempts and mental health-related hospitalizations. This legislation would ease the burden on hospitals – and more importantly on families – by addressing these mental health issues when they first develop through early intervention.”
According to Rhode Island Kids Count, in 2019 there were 2,903 emergency department visits and 1,841 hospitalizations of Rhode Island children with the primary diagnosis of a mental disorder; 15 percent of high school students reported attempting suicide at least once during the previous 12 months, and 174 teens were hospitalized after a suicide attempt – nearly double the number in 2014. These numbers are expected to spike when the next Kids Count report comes out in May, states the release.
Under the legislation, the designated hotline center would have the authority to deploy crisis and outgoing services, including mobile crisis teams, and coordinate access to crisis receiving and stabilization services. The center would also actively collaborate with mental health and substance use disorder treatment providers including hospital emergency departments and inpatient psychiatric settings, and local community mental health centers.
The legislation is cosponsored by representatives Julie Casimiro, Rebecca M. Kislak, John J. Lombardi, David Morales, Michelle E. McGaw, Brianna Henries, Karen Alzate, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung and Deborah Ruggiero.
