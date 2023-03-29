PAWTUCKET – With numbers dwindling in both programs, as well as an eventual unified high school expected to take shape by the end of this decade, this season made perfect sense for the Tolman and Shea High baseball teams to combine their talents, and not only field a full team, but also a junior varsity squad.
While combining the two teams, both coaching staffs are also along for the ride, including longtime Tolman head coach Theo Murray and second-year Shea head coach Jimmy Torres.
“Right along from the beginning, we wanted to keep the Tolman and Shea programs going,” Murray said. “There was talk last year that it was a possibility – I only had 16 kids or so at Tolman.”
Torres said that he only had 12 players last year, many of them football players, “and three of those kids were freshmen who had never played in their life,” he added. “And we didn’t have the arms to even compete pitching-wise. I think we had three pitchers.”
No thanks to the low numbers, neither team made the playoffs: Tolman posted a 5-13 record in Division II and Shea went 3-11 in D-III.
Murray knew that “at some point, (the co-op) was going to happen,” so he started to make some plans and preparations for a possible combination. But he wanted it to be different than some of the state’s other co-op programs. Instead of combining the school names, Murray wanted a more unified name.
“After talking with the coaches, I went out and ordered Pawtucket-type stuff just to have,” he said of uniforms. “I know some of (Shea and Tolman’s) co-op teams have called themselves Sholman or The Bucket Crew, or something like that. I’m a Pawtucket kid – I grew up in this city and I take a lot of pride in it – and eventually, when they build a new high school it’s going to be called Pawtucket High School, so that’s why I had Pawtucket jerseys (made).”
The next thought, as Murray was ordering the jerseys, was figuring out colors. In the end, he said he wanted the colors to be neutral and not highlight one school’s colors over the other, which is why they will be black, gray, and white.
Murray “is the head coach, no question,” said Torres, who noted the kids have greatly benefited from the combined coaching staff. “I’ve only been around him for like two weeks and he is on top of his stuff. The fact that we had uniforms and hats prepared shows that he is very well prepared.”
“We all know each other, but it’s an adjustment of course,” Murray said. “We have all these coaches, we all know each other, and we all have respect for each other. It’s been seamless. All our coaches from both staffs are involved, one way or the other, either with varsity or junior varsity. Everybody is on board.”
With both sides now playing together as one, the numbers are up to the point where the program will finally field a junior varsity team after either school was unable to do so the past couple of years.
“I think our number right now is 27,” Murray said. “We are currently carrying 13 kids on our varsity team, which would mean the rest are (on the junior varsity team), and the great thing is that those kids are going to use Max Read Field as their home base and practice by themselves everyday. They are going to have a 10-12 game schedule.”
The varsity team, meanwhile, will call Slater Park’s McConnon Field its home.
“The city has done so much upgrading (that field) over the years with the two new bullpens, and we have three cages over there,” Murray noted. “We have the scoreboard, which is my next project. It says ‘Tolman Baseball’ and I’m working already on getting a new face plate to say ‘Pawtucket Baseball.’”
As the program progresses in the future, it will acquire more Pawtucket Baseball gear, but for now, only the varsity team has the new uniforms. The junior varsity team might wear Tolman uniforms, “but we’ll eventually get all outfitted,” Murray said.
While there is a healthy rivalry between the two schools, especially in football and boys’ basketball, coming together as one for baseball has been “seamless, and these kids are friends outside here,” Torres said. Murray added that all these kids have grown up playing baseball with each other, whether it would be in Little League, at the Boys & Girls Club, or during the summer in the RBI League.
After a full week of workouts, the coaches are still evaluating who will play what position, as well as the pitching rotation. They were scheduled to scrimmage Scituate, North Smithfield, and Lincoln this week, as well as visit Westerly on Saturday morning for an Injury Fund game, and the coaches should know more about their team after that.
Pawtucket will play Scituate and North Smithfield during the regular season in Division III, and for Murray and the Tolman players, this will mark the third different division for them in as many years. Two seasons ago, the Tigers played in D-I and did not win a game.
“The baseball committee wanted to keep everything equal,” said Murray, who is a member of the committee. “They decided to put 16 teams in each (division), D-I through D-III, which expands D-III significantly. (The co-op with Tolman and Shea) dropped (D-III) to 15, but they reconfigured the schedule. And there are three co-op teams in Division III. We have Scituate, who co-ops now (with the Rocky Hill School), and Paul Cuffee is with Times2 (Academy).”
Division III, which had just eight teams last season, returns last season’s champion, North Smithfield, and other teams Murray highlighted were West Warwick, Scituate, Rogers, and Mount Pleasant.
“These are some heavy hitters,” he said. “There are some good teams.”
A newcomer to the division and the RIIL is Block Island, and Pawtucket is scheduled to visit the Hurricanes on Monday, March 15. Murray said that will be a cool experience for his team, as “probably 99 percent of our kids have never been on the Block Island ferry.”
The 15 teams in the division will split into three subdivisions – Pawtucket’s subdivision contains Block Island, Mount Pleasant, Davies, and Exeter/West Greenwich, and each team will play each other twice.
The rest of Pawtucket’s 18-game schedule contains games against a subdivision with Scituate, Juanita Sanchez, West Warwick, Classical, and Blackstone Valley Prep in it, as well as the other one with N.S., Rogers, Central Falls, Hope, and Paul Cuffee/Times2.
“Four out of five in each of those sections make the playoffs,” Murray said. “I think it’s a fair expectation for us to be a playoff team. That’s our goal. Other than that, we have to see how it all shakes out.”
Pawtucket opens its regular season next Tuesday, April 4, with a 5 p.m. game at Slater Park against Mount Pleasant.
