PAWTUCKET – The traveling ensemble One Voice, under the direction of Sandra Baldwin, will present the Christmas musical “Hope of the World” at Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m., in the church’s handicapped accessible Lindh Hall, 514 Smithfield Ave.
The musical includes a variety of music styles. The musical is titled after the song made popular by Selah and is a mixture of more traditional soprano, alto, tenor and bass choral works in songs “Let There Be Joy” and “Sing We Gloria,” children’s voices in “A Strange Way to Save the World,” the fun gospel styling of “When the Little Baby Boy Was Born” and “O Bethlehem Mornin’.”
For more information, call 401-725-5153.
