PAWTUCKET – The following students have been named to the second quarter honor roll at St. Cecilia School.
Grade 8
Honors with Distinction: Brianna Pires
High Honors: Claudia Mejia, Elijah Fernandes, Mike Duschang, Liliana Ferreira, Sophie Mayette
Honors: Denisse Gomez, Gabby Dos Santos, Natalia Nov
Grade 7
High Honors with Distinction: Lily Almedia, Samantha Rose Jessop
High Honors: Hailey Berrio, Noelle Crossett, Katelyn Holmes, Melanie Rawley, Haylee Medeiros
Honors: Jayme Curll, Kianna Morris, Miguel A. Durango–Ramires, Kenneth Votta IV, Max Olugbode
Grade 6
High Honors with Distinction: Aaryan Bateman
High Honors: Cindy J. Gomez-Cruz, Lily Colleen Malloy, Michael Mulak
Honors: Emma Ashburne, Deyehla M. Debrito-Zeundoki, Kassidy Jane Storer
