PAWTUCKET – The following students have been named to the second quarter honor roll at St. Cecilia School.

Grade 8 

Honors with Distinction: Brianna Pires

High Honors: Claudia Mejia, Elijah Fernandes, Mike Duschang, Liliana Ferreira, Sophie Mayette

Honors: Denisse Gomez, Gabby Dos Santos, Natalia Nov

Grade 7 

High Honors with Distinction: Lily Almedia, Samantha Rose Jessop

High Honors: Hailey Berrio, Noelle Crossett, Katelyn Holmes, Melanie Rawley, Haylee Medeiros

Honors: Jayme Curll, Kianna Morris, Miguel A. Durango–Ramires, Kenneth Votta IV, Max Olugbode

Grade 6 

High Honors with Distinction: Aaryan Bateman

High Honors: Cindy J. Gomez-Cruz, Lily Colleen Malloy, Michael Mulak

Honors: Emma Ashburne, Deyehla M. Debrito-Zeundoki, Kassidy Jane Storer

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.