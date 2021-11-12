PAWTUCKET – The following students have been named to the first quarter honor roll at St. Cecilia School.
Grade 8
High Honors: Mike Duschang, Elijah Fernandes, Liliana Ferreira, Lily Peavey, Brianna Pires
Honors: Gabby Dos Santos, Denisse Gomez, Mason Ianoucci, Sophie Mayette
Grade 7
High Honors with distinction: Lily Almeida, Samantha Jessop
High Honors: Jamye Curll, Miguel Durango-Ramirez, Maxwell Olugbode, Haylee Medeiros, Melanie Rawley, Kayla Simanski
Honors: Kianna Morris, Walter Thomas, Ximena Magana,
Grade 6
High Honors with Distinction: Aaryan Bateman
High Honors: Lily Malloy, Michael Mulak, Kassidy Storer
Honors: Janyel Severino, Cindy Cruz, Deyehla Debrito-Zuendoki, Olivia Alikpokou
