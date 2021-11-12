PAWTUCKET – The following students have been named to the first quarter honor roll at St. Cecilia School.

Grade 8 

High Honors: Mike Duschang, Elijah Fernandes, Liliana Ferreira, Lily Peavey, Brianna Pires

Honors: Gabby Dos Santos, Denisse Gomez, Mason Ianoucci, Sophie Mayette

Grade 7 

High Honors with distinction: Lily Almeida, Samantha Jessop

High Honors: Jamye Curll, Miguel Durango-Ramirez, Maxwell Olugbode, Haylee Medeiros, Melanie Rawley, Kayla Simanski

Honors: Kianna Morris, Walter Thomas, Ximena Magana,

Grade 6 

High Honors with Distinction: Aaryan Bateman

High Honors: Lily Malloy, Michael Mulak, Kassidy Storer

Honors: Janyel Severino, Cindy Cruz, Deyehla Debrito-Zuendoki, Olivia Alikpokou

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.