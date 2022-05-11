PAWTUCKET – The following students have been named to the third quarter honor roll at St. Cecilia School.
Grade 8
High Honors with Distinction: Mike Ducshang, Lily Peavey, Brianna Pires
High Honors: Claudia Mejia, Elijah Fernandes, Liliana Ferreira
Honors: Miya Decastro, Denisse Gomez Cruz, Gabby Dos Santos, Mason Iannucci, Sophie Teixeira
Grade 7
High Honors with Distinction: Samantha Jessie, Hailey Berrio, Lilly Almeida
High Honors: Haylee Medeiros, Miguel Durango-Ramirez, Noelle Crossett, Melanie Rawley
Honors: Maxwell Olugbode, Christian Romano, Walter Thomas, Riley Turmel, Jamye Curll, Poppy Futrell, Katelyn Holmes, Ximena Magana, Kianna Morris
Grade 6
High Honors with Distinction: Aaryan Bateman, Michael Mulak
High Honors: Kassidy Storer, Cindy Cruz, Lily Malloy
Honors: Deyehla Debrito-Zuendoki, Janyel Severino, Emma Ashburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.