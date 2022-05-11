PAWTUCKET – The following students have been named to the third quarter honor roll at St. Cecilia School. 

Grade 8

High Honors with Distinction: Mike Ducshang, Lily Peavey, Brianna Pires

High Honors: Claudia Mejia, Elijah Fernandes, Liliana Ferreira

Honors: Miya Decastro, Denisse Gomez Cruz, Gabby Dos Santos, Mason Iannucci, Sophie Teixeira

Grade 7

High Honors with Distinction: Samantha Jessie, Hailey Berrio, Lilly Almeida

High Honors: Haylee Medeiros, Miguel Durango-Ramirez, Noelle Crossett, Melanie Rawley

Honors: Maxwell Olugbode, Christian Romano, Walter Thomas, Riley Turmel, Jamye Curll, Poppy Futrell, Katelyn Holmes, Ximena Magana, Kianna Morris

Grade 6

High Honors with Distinction: Aaryan Bateman, Michael Mulak

High Honors: Kassidy Storer, Cindy Cruz, Lily Malloy

Honors: Deyehla Debrito-Zuendoki, Janyel Severino, Emma Ashburne

