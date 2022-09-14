PAWTUCKET – St. Matthew Trinity Lutheran Church, 690 Newport Ave., will celebrate its Welcome Back Sunday this Sunday, Sept. 18 at 9:30 a.m. After worship, a potluck coffee hour will be held.

On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., the church will hold a Blessing of the Animals event. The service will be held on the church lawn and will include individual pet and family blessings.

