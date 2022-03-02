PAWTUCKET – St. Matthew Trinity Lutheran Church, 690 Newport Ave., invites the Blackstone Valley area to its Ash Wednesday services today, Wednesday, March 2, at noon and 7 p.m.
Lenten services are Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All services are available on YouTube.
For more information, contact the church at 401-723-5632 or at smtlc@outlook.com.
