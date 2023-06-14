St. Raphael Academy Class of 2023 Jun 14, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marlen Julihet Aguilar Garcia •+Jaimie Princess Adetola Akan-Disu +Jason Aquiles AlarconElizabeth Soler Alcantara •+Uchechi Jean Anaba •+Christopher Carter Araujo +Aaron George Baker •+Timothy Nicholas Breen •+Margaret Sarah Brittain •+Natalya Marie Cabral •+Evan Michael CadyJayden Michael CardosoEthan Paul CedergrenAva Marie ColettaNathan Joseph Corbett •+Jonah E. CostaMilo Patrick Crisp +Kiara Michelle CruzRandy Lee Cruz +Connor Michael Curran +Jaylee Marie Day •+Bryce Alisabeth DeGasparre +Joseph Camillo DonatelliSydney Lee Duclos •+Romeo Dyreck Vincent Dyer-Farrell Jr.Kaylee Lin Estrela •+Dylan Wayne Ferreira +Ralphletha Nancy Bell Flowers •+Colin Roy FonsecaTyla Lynn Forbes •+Nathan Isaiah Fox +Yago Henriques Fraga +Amber Marie Francisco •+Thomas Xavier GarnettoHydea Marie Gilles •+Ema Jessica Gomes •+Joshua Aidan Greenberg +Aaron Christopher Gubala, Jr. •+Olivia Helen Maria Harris •+Nathan Joel HernandezIsabel Witt Hughes •+Sylvia Marie Huyler +Ifeanyi Joshua IbehHaley Carolyn JacksonSkyla Rose Jean-Mary+Imraan Reda KalloDevan Kipruto KipyegoJessica Yvonne Lebrun •+Min LeeYesenia Isabelle LeonJessica Lynn Duarte LeslieErik Robert Liebegott +Robert RayQuan LittlejohnBrady Louis Malloy MagrasJeniah Fabyana MartinezJustyn Joel Martinez •+Kathleen Abigail Martinez +Pedro James Mayol •+Ethan McCann-CarterGianna Lynn McPhail •+Jackson Vincent McWilliamsLuke Steven MeehanAngelisse Manuelly MelendezMoses MeusNoah Alexander MidgleyJaden Scott MirandaChristopher Javier Molina •+Amanda Sashaly Nunez +Shamadi OrtizDiego OshiroNaomi Moyinoluwa Oyebanji +Scott Robert PalardyTatiana Alexis Pereira +Naishawn Sincere Quezada +Jonathan Michael QuinnKaydn David Reilly +Grace Rhiannon Ritchotte •+Theresa Marie Roberge •+Arianna Dyanne-Rose RodriguesMichael J. RodriguezOctavio Rodriguez-CepparoNicole Alejandra Salazar •+Xavier Abdoul-Aziz Sarr •+Finnigan SchwoebelStephen Andrew ShortIsabella Theresa SilvaCooper Harry Skenyon •+Ronald Yanpiel Soto RiveraQizheng (William) Sui +Delaney Fallon Sweeney +Carina E. 