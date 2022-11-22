St. Teresa Senior Group announces events Nov 22, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAWTUCKET – St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Senior Club will hold a meeting and bingo on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m., in the church hall, 358 Newport Ave.A Christmas party will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. The event will include a catered lunch and entertainment by Ron Desichene. The cost is $10 per person. Make reservations by Dec. 1.A meeting and penny social will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5. Members are asked to donate gently used items for the event.A board meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. in the church conference room.All Seniors 55 and over are welcome to join the group. Annual dues are $12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Teresa Senior Group Finance Highway Christianity Entertainment Board Meeting Lunch Bingo Reservation Senior × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Mendon Road bridge set to be replaced, Diamond Hill after that Don’t fear the beard: Local trio launches RI Grooming Co. Lombardi and Fossa say split on governor ticket won’t tear them apart Cumberland students ranked nationally in orchestra, choir 'Slatersville Hat Girl's' code finally solved Latest News NP Encompass Park opens Saturday North Providence approves anti-hazing policy Arrests, more complaints at Charles Street church City targeting early 2023 for McCoy demo, planning parting event Red-light cameras now operating in Central Falls Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News NP Encompass Park opens Saturday North Providence approves anti-hazing policy Arrests, more complaints at Charles Street church City targeting early 2023 for McCoy demo, planning parting event Red-light cameras now operating in Central Falls Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured showcase Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI Nov 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.