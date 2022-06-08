PAWTUCKET – St. Teresa's Senior Citizens Group met at the church hall at 358 Newport Ave. on June 2 to host a birthday party for their members who have reached 90-plus years, to nominate officers for 2022-2024 terms, and to participate in a yoga lesson from Christine Thrift.
Members honored with cake and gifts were: Mary Tetu, Ada Leone, Jackie Burch, Rosemary Powers, Martha Coti, and Lucille LaBlanc.
A picnic to close out the year will be held Thursday, June 16, at 1 p.m. A board meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. to discuss activities and trips for the coming year.
The Executive Board consists Joanne Needham, president; Carolyn Jackson, vice president; Jean Lamarre, secretary; Bill Alker, treasurer; Dotti Conway, assistant treasurer. The Board of Directors are Joanne Spadea, Jean Fugere, Joanna Sierzega, Marie Bart and Joyce Trottier. The committee chairs are Connie Boisclair, refreshments; Jean Fugere, membership; Kay Bart, Sunshine Club; Jean Lamarre, publicity; Joyce Trottier honor guard; Dotti Conway, honor guard coordinator.
All are welcome; dues are $12 a year and meetings are held at St. Teresa Church Hall, 358 Newport Ave., except for most luncheons and trips.
