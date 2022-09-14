PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien has announced that Standard & Poor’s has upgraded the rating on the Pawtucket Water Supply Board’s outstanding Revenue Bonds to “A+” with a “Stable” outlook. Grebien said in a news release, “this is great news and I want to compliment and thank the Board and staff of the PWSB for their hard work and efforts to invest in improvements of the water infrastructure for our city and ratepayers.”

The outstanding revenue bonds were issued in 2015 to refinance the original 2004 bonds issued to finance the Water Treatment Plant.

