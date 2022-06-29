PROVIDENCE — A proposal by Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, who represents District 46, Lincoln, Pawtucket, and Sen. Sandra Cano, District 8, Pawtucket, that would establish a 988 suicide prevention hotline has been included in the adopted state budget.
The spending plan, which was signed into law today by Gov. Daniel McKee, includes $1.9 million from federal State Fiscal Recovery funds for the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals to create a 988 hotline to maintain compliance with the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020.
According to Rhode Island Kids Count, in 2019, about 15 percent of high school students reported attempting suicide at least once during the previous 12 months. In 2020, states a news release, 334 teens were hospitalized after a suicide attempt.
Shallcross Smith and Cano first proposed the designated hotline center in legislation (2022-H 7389, 2022-S 2467A) they introduced earlier this year.
Congress enacted the National Suicide Designation Act in 2020, establishing a nationwide, three-digit suicide and mental health crisis call line. The new 988 lifeline will take advantage of the existing infrastructure of the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.