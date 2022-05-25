PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Council for the Humanities has welcomed five new members to its board of directors, including Pawtucket resident Josh Stenger.
New board members also include: Katayoun Alidadi, Cherry Arnold, Robert E. Craven, Antonia Noori Farzan, and Josh Stenger. Their terms began April 1.
Stenger is professor, chair, and founder of Film and New Media at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. According to a news release, his current research combines elements of media industry studies, platform studies, fan and audience studies, and digital humanities to examine the "datafication" of culture and how this phenomenon both affects and effects everything from creative content, media audiences, (mis)information, online publics, and transformative works.
He has served as co-director of the Wheaton Institute for the Interdisciplinary Humanities and as a founding project co-manager for the InterMedia Arts Group Innovation Network (IMAGINE), a grant-funded initiative to integrate technology and the arts; consulted on curricula, program development, and assessment at various institutions in the region; and has served on several strategic planning groups. Currently, in addition to his faculty role at Wheaton, he serves as the college’s director of Academic Affairs Data Strategy Development.
