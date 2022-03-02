PAWTUCKET – Children ages 5 and under along with their adult caregiver are invited to the Pawtucket Children’s Library to share stories, songs and other fun activities during the spring session of weekly story classes starting today, Wednesday, March 2.
The librarian will lead the children and caregivers in a musical and literary learning experience that supports the six early literacy skills of print motivation, vocabulary, print awareness, narrative skills, letter knowledge, and phonological awareness. The free story classes usually last between 30 and 45 minutes and are held in the Campbell Basement Auditorium. Older and younger siblings are always welcome. Masks are recommended.
Toddler Story Class, designed for ages 2-3, is held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Preschool Story Class, designed for ages 3-5 is held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information or to register, call 401-725-3714, ext. 209 or email childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org.
