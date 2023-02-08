PAWTUCKET – Two people were banned from future games and others disciplined after accusations that they taunted members of the Shea High School boys’ basketball team with racist and discriminatory sounds and words during their game at Tiverton High School, including making monkey noises during free throws.
Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC released a statement condemning the incident. The vice president of BLM RI PAC is Shea senior student-athlete Zachary Pinto.
“As a senior and student athlete at Shea High School, I am enraged because these are my friends, classmates, and teammates,” Pinto said. “The blatant racism that prominently Black student-athletes face when playing against schools in Rhode Island is sickening. This is reflective of not just a few racist people in Tiverton but of a deeply rooted culture of racism in our society. No student-athlete should ever have to endure racist and hateful remarks from spectators.”
Pawtucket Athletic Director Dino Campopiano said Tiverton’s athletic director promptly addressed the situation. One of the students involved was a Tiverton High School student who has since been banned from any home games the rest of the season, while the other was not from Tiverton and has also been banned.
The Tiverton administration admitted that a spectator, not from Tiverton High School, had been removed from the game “for using racial and derogatory comments directed toward a Shea player. A subsequent investigation led to further school disciplinary action against additional spectators who were also using abusive language.”
Tiverton High School acknowledged the inappropriate behavior by its spectators and has since expressed apologies to the Shea team.
The Interscholastic League reminds everyone, “high school sports should be an opportunity for communities to come together in a respectful and inclusive environment in the spirit of friendly competition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.