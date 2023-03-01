PROVIDENCE – Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is inviting high school students to design a logo and slogan in celebration of STEAM Month 2023. According to a news release, the purpose of Rhode Island STEAM Month, in November, is to highlight the importance of learning in science, technology, engineering, art+design, and mathematics, and celebrate STEAM opportunities offered by Rhode Island schools.
Designs and slogans will be used on promotional items and public announcements in November. Logos should include a tagline/slogan and student-generated artwork.
Organizers say the artwork and slogan/tagline should be creative and original, effectively capture the viewer’s attention, promote the innovative and collaborative nature of STEAM, reflect the inclusion of all students in STEAM learning opportunities, clearly promote R.I. STEAM Month 2023, and be reproducible with sharp, clean edges, free of smudges and extraneous marks.
Artwork may be computer-generated, hand-drawn or a combination, and must be two-dimensional work that is original – no copy written images can be used. Artwork must be submitted on 8.5-by-11 inch heavyweight paper, mounted on tagboard no larger than 11-by-14 inches and may use portrait or landscape orientation. Digital PDF files of the artwork must be submitted in both black & white and color. Each contestant must neatly complete the entry form and securely attach it to the back of the mounted artwork that is submitted.
Entries must be received by RIDE by April 14, at 4 p.m. Participants can send or drop off entries to: R.I. Department of Education, c/o Carolyn Higgins, 255 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903. For support with delivery of entries or questions, email carolyn.higgins@ride.ri.gov.
