PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien and contest organizer Patricia S. Zacks are calling for suggestions on a theme for the 2024 City Calendar.
A team of professional photographers will review the submitted entries looking for creativity and a topic that has not been used in previous years: Celebrate! Pawtucket, 2023; Uniquely Pawtucket, 2022; Hiding in Plain Sight, 2021; Pawtucket Works, 2020; Pawtucket: A Closer Look, 2019; The Flavor of Pawtucket, 2018; Pawtucket's Color Palette, 2017; Pawtucket: A Different Perspective, 2016; A Piece of Pawtucket, 2015; All in a Day’s Work, 2014; The Four Seasons of Pawtucket, 2013; Reflections of Pawtucket, 2012; Faces of Pawtucket, 2011; Doorways & Gateways in Pawtucket, 2010; Paws (or Pause) in Pawtucket, 2009; Historic Places in Pawtucket, 2008; Pawtucket People, Places or Things, 2007; Discovering Pawtucket, 2006; Taking Pride in Our Neighborhoods, 2005; Pawtucket Mills: Our Past and Our Future, 2004; Pawtucket: A City in Focus, 2001, 2002, 2003.
Once a theme is selected and announced, submissions for the contest will open.
Send theme suggestions to Patricia S. Zacks, The Camera Werks, at psz333@aol.com or send via mail to 766 Hope Street, Providence, RI 02906. The deadline for submission is Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
