CENTRAL FALLS – Sullivan Council 2700 Grand Knight Neal Therriault invites all members and their families to a memorial Mass in honor of Archdeacon George Yany, Leo Larivee, Charles Florent and all other deceased members on Tuesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 Claremont St.
The Rev. Steven Battey will officiate the Mass. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call John Crowley at 401-332-3596.
