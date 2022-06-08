PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., offers tai chi weekly on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. on the first floor.
The class is taught by tai chi instructor Bob McManus who has been studying and teaching this Chinese art form for more than 30 years.
This program is open to seniors 55 and older. There is a monthly fee of $10. For more information, call 401-728-7582.
