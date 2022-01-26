PAWTUCKET – The two distribution sites for the take-home tests received by the city of Pawtucket are the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St.; and Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St. Both locations will have distribution open during normal hours of operation.
Supplies are limited to Pawtucket residents only and one per person.
Officials encourage any resident who is in need of a take-home test to visit one of those locations while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.