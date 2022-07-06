PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island Poet Laureate Tina Cane will read from her novel in verse, “Alma Presses Play,” on Wednesday, July 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library’s Teen Center. Cane will also speak about her writing process and lead the audience in some exercises to inspire their inner poets.
Registration is required. Call the library at 401-725-3714 x235 to register, or text 401-753-3706. The first ten people to register will receive a copy of the young adult novel. This program is free of charge and open to teens, poetry fans, and young adult literature fans.
The Teen Center at Pawtucket Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. Teens are welcome to visit to do homework, hang out, play board and video games, charge their phones, and use the Creation Station for audio, video, and photo editing.
