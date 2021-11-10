PAWTUCKET – Daggett Farm and Greenhouse at Slater Park is offering a Thanksgiving centerpiece class on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Program Director Anna McLaughlin will teach a fun and interactive class for 20 individuals. The class is $25 per person and masks are required. Space is limited, so registration should be received by Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. For more information, call 401-722-2038 or visit The Arc of Blackstone Valley’s website at www.bvcriarc.org to register and pay online.
