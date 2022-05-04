PAWTUCKET – This Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the parking lot of Tolman High School on Exchange Street will be full of water and suds as members of the Tolman High Student Council host their car wash fundraiser, which will help enhance the senior prom.
Get your car washed for a $5 contribution, or a greater donation if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.