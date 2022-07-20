PAWTUCKET – William E. Tolman High School Class of 1992 will hold its 30-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., at J. Gray's Tavern, 405 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
The cost is $30 per person, which will include appetizers and pizza in the private party area with music and pool tables.
