NEWPORT – The Tolman High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps was one of eight schools from the northeast to participate in this year’s Summer Leadership Course at the Newport Naval Base during the last week of June.
According to organizers, the focus of the course was on leadership and teamwork for the 195 MCJROTC cadets from the region. This year, Tolman had 14 cadets attend, participating in various activities which included physical fitness, marksmanship, problem solving, military tactics, water survival training and other military related subjects.
This was the sixth year that Tolman has been a part of the New England Summer Leadership Course. Organizers say the intent is for those cadets that have excelled over the past school year to be placed in leadership positions within the Tolman MCJROTC for the 2022/2023 school year.
