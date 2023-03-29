PAWTUCKET – Things tend to happen for a reason and at the right time. That’s what happened to Pawtucket native and longtime Shea High assistant football coach James Torres, as he will take over as the Raiders’ head football coach this fall.
Torres, who had spent 14 seasons on the Raiders’ coaching staff, will replace Dino Campopiano, who after spending the past 27 seasons in charge of the program, stepped down in order to fully take on the demands of being the athletic director for the city’s two public high schools, Shea and Tolman, and three middle schools.
“I never thought about being a head coach, but now that I am, I feel very blessed,” Torres said. “It’s big shoes to fill. (Campopiano) is a Hall of Famer, and before him was (Steve) Alves, who was also a legend. I have big shoes to fill right now, and I don’t know if my feet are big enough.”
Torres, who calls himself “a Pawtucket kid dealing with Pawtucket kids,” said he “was very blessed to get the job, because there’s nothing like coaching in your hometown with kids you bump into at the corner store – kids that live on your street. I have a bunch of kids that literally play football on my street, in front of my house, so it’s nice being from the same community that I’m coaching.”
Campopiano had planned to step down as the Raiders’ head coach after the 2021 season, “and when the job became available, I didn’t even apply,” Torres admitted. “It was my son’s last year (playing college football). I looked at our (2022) schedule and we had three Saturday games, and I’ve never missed a game my son has played.”
Campopiano eventually found a head coach to replace him, but he stepped down before the season began, so Campopiano willingly went back to his old position for one final season. Some players had already transferred to other schools, and some coaches had decided not to return or took jobs elsewhere, but that didn’t stop the Raiders from returning to the Division II playoffs.
“It’s funny how things work out,” he added. “If the coach that they hired last year (didn’t step down), I wouldn’t have this opportunity. But my son graduated and the job became available (again), so I applied and threw my name in the hat.”
This latest development keeps the job “in the family,” and Torres said that his coaching staff will more or less be the same as last year’s group, minus Campopiano and assistant coach Mike Cahill.
“I might bring on my son this year,” Torres said of his son, Xavier, who was a quarterback and a 2017 graduate of St. Raphael Academy, as well as a defensive back at American International College in Springfield, Mass. “And we think we might have room for one more (coach).”
While Torres is the Raiders’ new head coach, he is also a coach on the newly formed Pawtucket Baseball team, which is a combination of players from Shea and Tolman. Instead of combining the schools’ two names, they figured they would just be Pawtucket Baseball.
Last season, Torres also replaced Campopiano as the Raiders’ head baseball coach, “and now he’s giving me the opportunity to also take over football, so that says he trusts me,” Torres said. “I’m very happy. I’ve been with Camp for 14 years, and not only did I learn a lot from him in the game of football, but also in the sport of baseball. I gained a great friend, and going forward, I know for sure that I can lean on him, ask him questions, and get some advice. It’s great having that type of mentor having your back.”
As for the upcoming football season, Torres said he will keep some things the same as Campopiano, while also trying to put his own mark on the program.
“And I want to try to make (the program) a little more community-based,” he admitted. “I’d like to see and try to implement our kids going to elementary schools and maybe reading some books to the kids.”
He continued, “I’d like to have more of the community rally behind us, and maybe even look into having a fan bus, because I know other schools have them. I’d like to see more of the (community’s) support, but in order to get that, we have to show that we want to be part of the community. These are all plans – I just got the job last month – so there is a lot of things we want to change, but there will be a lot of things that will stay the same.”
“I’m excited,” he added. “The kids are excited. I have a lot of kids returning, and I actually have a lot of new kids that are coming out of the woodwork. I think the idea of (the program) being new is a little bit exciting.”
“I’ve got two big shoes to fill between Alves and Camp,” he continued. “I’ve got my work cut out for me, but I’m up for the challenge.”
