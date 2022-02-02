PROVIDENCE – With the 2022 tax filing season having officially begun on Jan. 24, United Way of Rhode Island wants to remind working Rhode Islanders they may be eligible to have their federal and state income taxes prepared and filed for free.
The effort is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which has been led locally by United Way since 2005. Through VITA, working individuals and families who earn $57,414 or less annually and meet program criteria can access no-cost tax services that help ensure they receive the money they’re due in tax refunds and credits. There are 25 VITA sites across the state offered at community-based organizations including Woodlawn Community Center in Pawtucket, and CCF and Community Care Alliance in Woonsocket, and all are staffed by IRS-trained and certified volunteers.
Rhode Islanders are encouraged to call 211 for information about site locations, making an appointment, eligibility, and more. VITA sites offer services in English and Spanish, with volunteers especially knowledgeable in the important Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, which lessen tax burden and can lead to a larger refund.
