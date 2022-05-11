PROVIDENCE – With collection sites located throughout the state, United Way of Rhode Island is encouraging everyonemto participate in its annual Children’s Book Drive. The effort runs through May 25 and is held in partnership with Women United and Books Are Wings, with all the books collected benefiting Books Are Wings initiatives and summer learning programs statewide.
New and gently used books for children – from babies to middle school – are welcome, and may be dropped off at a number of community collection sites. Rhode Islanders are also invited to host a drive with family, friends or coworkers, or participate virtually. Books Are Wings has curated a list of needed titles and created an online Amazon Wish List, which allows for purchased books to be shipped directly to the organization.
The following are community collection sites for this year’s Children’s Book Drive: Centreville Bank branch locations; Pawtucket Credit Union branch locations; Shaw’s market locations; Washington Trust branch locations; Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses in West Warwick, South Attleboro, and Swansea; East Providence Public Library, 41 Grove Ave.; Books Are Wings, 1005 Main St. #711B, Pawtucket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.