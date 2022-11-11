Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday in Central Falls Nov 11, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CENTRAL FALLS – A Veterans Day remembrance will be held Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Park, corner of Hunt and Illinois streets, at 10 a.m.The agenda will include the singing of the national anthem, taps, a brief speaking program, and a wreath-laying ceremony.The Central Falls Police Honor Guard, along with an honor guard provided by The Rhode Island Army National Guard, will also play a role in the ceremony, say the organizers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Guard Ceremony Veterans Day Agenda National Guard Singing National Anthem Organizer × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Baldelli-Hunt and allies shake up City Council in Woonsocket Former Pizza Hut expected to be an Asian restaurant Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop create trifecta of coffee, pizza, ice cream DeBarros, with new nonprofit formed, planning another big giveaway CHS students consistently using pedestrian bridge Latest News Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday in Central Falls Harris Library will hold holiday book fair Saturday Baldelli-Hunt, allies victorious Two new candidates join council, Newberry defeats Jones Gould, incumbents prevail in Lincoln Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday in Central Falls Harris Library will hold holiday book fair Saturday Baldelli-Hunt, allies victorious Two new candidates join council, Newberry defeats Jones Gould, incumbents prevail in Lincoln Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured showcase Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI Nov 10, 2022 featured 1 Professional painting Nov 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.