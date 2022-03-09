PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will host a watercolor tutorial on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m., in the Caidin Room.
Follow along with Sarah from Let’s Make Art as she gives step-by-step instructions on how to make a watercolor painting. All materials will be provided and no experience is necessary. Open to ages 16 and up.
To register, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yc83u7mk, email mrichards@pawtucketlibrary.org, or call 401-725-3714, ext. 228.
