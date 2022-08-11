PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket West High School Class of 1957 will be holding its 65-year class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Tavolo Wine Bar and Tuscan Grille, 970 Douglas Pike, Route 7, Smithfield, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Any classmates who would like to attend may contact Richard Parfitt at 401- 246-0655.
