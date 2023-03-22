PAWTUCKET – The second annual Pawtucket Promotes: Women in Business Forum will take place on Friday, March 31 at Atrium on Main, 285 Main St., from 9 to 11 a.m.
All are welcome.
PAWTUCKET – The second annual Pawtucket Promotes: Women in Business Forum will take place on Friday, March 31 at Atrium on Main, 285 Main St., from 9 to 11 a.m.
All are welcome.
Last year was the first Women in Business Forum and with the success of the panel and complimentary breakfast, city officials decided to make it an annual event, held in March as part of Women’s History Month. Commerce Director Sandra Cano began Pawtucket Promotes last year, with the Women in Business Forum being the first event.
Interim Commerce Director Anthony Hebert said they wanted to host a similar event this year, along with Bank Newport, using a different set of panelists.
Bank Newport is returning as the sponsor and will also moderate the discussion. The moderator is Colleen Moulton, senior vice president/director of commercial banking at Bank Newport.
The panel will be held first, followed by breakfast, Hebert said.
“This year we wanted a diverse set of panelists,” Hebert said, including businesses they were familiar with as well as reaching out to others they were not.
The panelists include Nohemy Rodriguez, of La Arepa, Alison Bologna, of Shri Studio, Minnie Luong, of Chi Kitchen, and Bernadet Pitts-Wiley, of the Mixed Magic Theatre.
La Arepa offers traditional Venezuelan cuisine, and Rodriguez has been a part of the Pawtucket Arts Festival, Hebert said. Bologna runs Shri Yoga in the downtown, which she is incorporating into her new mixed development at 390 Pine St. Long owns Chi Kitchen where she makes traditional style fermented kimchi. And finishing out the panel is Pitts-Wiley, who founded the Mixed Magic Theatre with her husband, Ricardo.
Hebert said they wanted to find unique businesses while also representing the arts and theater.
“We want to shine a light on women-owned, small businesses in the city and give them the publicity they deserve,” he said.
The event is open to the public and other business owners and operators as a chance to network and make connections.
Hebert said they are still working through the details of how the panel will be formatted. He said each panelist will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and talk about their history and then they will get into questions.
The theme of this year’s event is related to how business owners got through the pandemic and what sustained them.
Breakfast will be provided by Francesca’s On Pawtucket and Bake my Day.
Hebert said that they encourage online registration for the event. Find it at forms.gle/yvJwazcVFfnz4Q1M9.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.