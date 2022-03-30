PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that yard waste collection and street sweeping will begin the week of Monday, April 4. Residents are asked to place leaf bags out on their normal trash pickup day.
Leaves and yard waste must be placed in brown yard waste bags, available at local hardware stores, or be put in a barrel (33 gallons or less) clearly labeled as yard waste in order to be collected. Plastic bags are not allowed to be used for leaves or yard waste. This program does not cover wood from building materials or scrap wood of any kind.
Leaf bags should remain separate from trash and recycling and cannot be mixed in with regular household trash as the mixed waste bags will not be collected.
Parking will be prohibited on the scheduled street-sweeping and recycling collection days, as cars parked on the streets prevent the sweeper from reaching the curb and cars in front of trash and recycling bins prevent their collection.
The leaf and yard waste program runs until December. For more information, email dpw@pawtucketri.com or call 401-728-0500, ext. 233.
