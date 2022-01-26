PAWTUCKET – The YMCA of Pawtucket invites people of all ages to participate in the Reset Challenge. This three-week challenge is open to the community and includes free visits to “Try the Y.” The YMCA of Pawtucket will be hosting the challenge this year for the communities they serve across Northern Rhode Island.
Those who join this free virtual program will be joining thousands of other people across the country participating in the Reset Challenge. The Community Group shares successes and motivates each other, so they won’t be alone on their journey. The three-week challenge begins Feb. 7. All those interested are encouraged to sign up by Feb. 1.
Those who sign up will receive a small number of texts throughout the program, featuring motivational tips and tools to set and reach goals. Chances to win weekly prizes of an activity tracker smartwatch, workout wireless headphones, and athletic gear gift cards will be awarded to those participating.
Join by texting Reset to 844-889-6222. For more information, visit https://ymcapawtucket.org .
