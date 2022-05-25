PAWTUCKET — The Pawtucket Family YMCA is offering several new programs to benefit the health and wellness of community members of all ages.
• Teen volleyball for children ages 12 to 14 is offered on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The program is coed and is currently ongoing. It is intended for beginners. The cost for classes starts at $60 for eight weeks.
• Pickleball for adults is offered on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is currently ongoing. The program is free.
• Stories with Color for preschool children ages 3 to 5 runs on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sessions include the reading of stories, after which students will be invited to engage with them through art and crafts. Fees start at $40.
• Gym and Swim for children ages 3 to 5 will run from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Thursdays starting May 26. The program involves both time in the preschool play gym and then time in the shallow end of the pool. Fees start at $40.
Community members who want more information should call the Pawtucket Family YMCA at 401-727-7900.
