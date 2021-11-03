PAWTUCKET – The YMCA of Pawtucket is remembering veterans and the sacrifice they have made for our country. To express gratitude for the men and women who serve, the YMCA is offering veterans free membership for one month.
The free membership runs from Nov. 1 to 30 and is available at any of the full facility branches: the MacColl Y, the Woonsocket Y, and the Pawtucket Family Y.
The free monthly membership is open to both new and existing members. To obtain your free month, simply show your military ID at the Y desk. Plus, non-members can join with no joiners fee. For more information, visit your Member Service Desk or contact your local branch.
