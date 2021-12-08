PAWTUCKET – The YMCA of Pawtucket’s CJ Meehan has been selected out of a national pool of candidates to be one of 11 Early Learning Champions by the Public Broadcasting System.
According to PBS, the awards, which were established in 2018, “recognize and celebrate passionate educators who work with the nation’s youngest students, from infants to 2nd-graders.”
“The past 18 months have shed a necessary light on just how critical these educators are to our nation’s children, especially in the area of social and emotional learning, which is core to our mission,” Lori Brittain, senior director of education for PBS, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue elevating awareness of their vital work and celebrate and support these everyday heroes through the PBS KIDS Early Learning Champions program.”
Meehan is the lead teacher and director of Project Explorations, temporarily housed at the MacColl YMCA, a branch of the YMCA of Pawtucket. Project Explorations is a new preschool laboratory school program devised in partnership with William M. Davies, Jr. Career & Technical High School and will be moving to Davies sometime this winter. Meehan received the award in recognition for her advocacy on behalf of social justice, racial equity, and the inclusion of LGBTQ curricula in an early childhood educational setting. She was hired in June to launch Project Explorations at the YMCA; she previously worked as a co-teacher in the preschool and kindergarten levels at the Henry Barnard School at Rhode Island College.
“Every single child has inherent worth and dignity, just the way that they are. Because of that, they all deserve a teacher who sees them for who they define themselves as and then supports them within the classroom,” Meehan said, in describing her approach to teaching.
Meehan, who left a career in human resources in the mortgage industry to become an early childhood educator, said the award felt like validation for her chosen career path. “It was a combination of pride, humbleness, excitement, validation. It was wonderful,” she said.
