PAWTUCKET — The YMCA of Pawtucket is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success.
Sponsored by Howard Johnson by Wyndham, the day-long event will feature many fun activities designed to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.
A variety of games and activities have been scheduled at the MacColl YMCA, 32 Breakneck Hill Road, Lincoln, and the Woonsocket YMCA, 18 Federal St., Woonsocket. Additionally, the Pawtucket Family YMCA will be hosting its Healthy Kids Day activities at Slater Park, Daggett Farm, 401 Newport Ave., Pawtucket.
