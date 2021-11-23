PAWTUCKET – Officials have announced that the Pawtucket’s Youth-to-Senior Shoveling Program is now accepting requests from senior citizens to be placed on the list to be matched with a snow-shoveling volunteer for this winter. After a pause in help due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city and School Department will be working to match dedicated youth volunteers with senior citizens from the Pawtucket community who need help in shoveling their stairs and sidewalks.
“We are excited to have this program for another year here in our city,” said Mayor Donald Grebien in a release. “With the constituent liaison working on this project now as well, we hope to pair up willing students with seniors in need of assistance and mitigate any harmful situations that can come from shoveling during the winter months. I would also like to thank the students who give their time to assist their community and show leadership through service.”
Through the program, youth volunteers donate their time and effort to help elderly residents of Pawtucket who are unable to shovel snow during the winter months. Youth are paired with senior citizens in their neighborhood and are deployed to the senior’s home during and after snowfall requiring shoveling.
Seniors interested in receiving shoveling help or obtaining further information about the program can contact the Kassandra Florez by calling 401-728-0500, ext. 227, or by emailing seniorsnowshoveling@pawtucketri.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.