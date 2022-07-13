PAWTUCKET – Organizers are seeking volunteers for the ZAP the Blackstone event to be held Saturday, Aug. 27. The event promises to be the biggest cleanup, green-up event in 50 years. On this day, organizers say they will revive the success of Operation Zap in 1972, when 10,000 volunteers came out for the Blackstone Valley environment.
ZAP, Zero Away Pollution, is a goal for local communities and volunteers are needed to help with the cause.
Getting involved is as easy as picking up a bag of litter. The ZAP 50 Steering Team is asking individuals and all different groups, to take it upon themselves and get out and cleanup the litter that is unfortunately seen everywhere.
Those interested can sign up at Zaptheblackstone.com. There is a project list of areas where volunteers can tackle a listed site. Some sites are being organized by a group and are asking for additional volunteer support, and some locations are listed as already adopted. Volunteers can see the open projects and choose one of those, or tell the organizers of a location you know and want to take care of.
For more information, visit ZaptheBlackstone.com, or contact Donna Kaehler at 401-724-2200.
