Bay View Academy announces fourth quarter honor roll Aug 2, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EAST PROVIDENCE – St. Mary Academy – Bay View has announced its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year.Students from Central Falls that received honors include: Siera Baptista, Ahtiana Benway, Suraily Sam, all grade 12.Pawtucket residents receiving Highest Honors: Camila Simon, 6th grade, Megan Gherardini, 7th grade, Saoirse McGinn, 8th grade, Julie DaSilva, 9th grade, Lila Nascimento, 10th grade, Madeline O’Hearn, 10th grade, Cassandra Bonilla, 11th grade, Lauren Kenol, 11th gradeHonors: Asha Gould, 6th grade, Kenzie Mooney, 7th grade, Serenity DaSilva, 10th grade, Olivia Cobery, 12th grade, Lia Gallagher, 12th grade, Jennalise Rosado, 12th grade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular McCoy tour with billionaire proves promising Four years in, Cumberland craft beer drinkers stay Ravenous Forty years after Pawtucket pedestrian mall, next big initiative planned NP-Smithfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old all-stars win New England title, head to World Series Sanzi: Schools change student gender on official record without notifying parents Latest News Costs of Pawtucket City Hall tower project expected to rise North Providence officials: Condition of Woonasquatucket Avenue unacceptable North Providence council reacts: Department heads should not be in union Royal says she strives to serve every student, every day Batter up! Edd Pedro 'Fight for a Cure' Wiffle Ball Tournament returns Aug. 13 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best Of from North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Costs of Pawtucket City Hall tower project expected to rise North Providence officials: Condition of Woonasquatucket Avenue unacceptable North Providence council reacts: Department heads should not be in union Royal says she strives to serve every student, every day Batter up! Edd Pedro 'Fight for a Cure' Wiffle Ball Tournament returns Aug. 13 Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204, Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.