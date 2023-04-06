PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., announces the following April school vacation programs. All programs for April vacation week are free and do not require registration.
• Monday, April 10, 11 a.m.: Gif-O-Graf Workshop. Try your hand at cut-paper animation on the Gif-O-Graf machines with inventor and artist Sam Shorr.
• Tuesday, April 11, 11 a.m.: Creative Bookmark Making. In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, library volunteer Dylan will teach kids how to create cool characters and make interesting bookmarks.
• Wednesday, April 12, 10:30 a.m.: Play-Doh Party. Come and play with this classic toy. Bring your imagination and the library will provide the Play-Doh. Best for ages 3 and up, but younger children are welcome with caregiver help.
• Wednesday, April 12, 3 p.m.: Hold A Chick. Learn how chickens are raised at Casey Farm. Learn about the life cycle of chickens. There will also be a collection of eggs from humming bird all the way up to ostrich. Participants will be shown how to correctly hold a chick and each person will get a chick to hold.
• Thursday, April 13, 2 p.m.: Meet Watson the Police Dog. Watson the Police Dog and his handler Trevor will be at the library for a special story time. Listen to a book reading and then spend time getting to know Watson.
• Friday, April 14, 10:30 a.m.: Celebrating Children’s Day/Book Day. Celebrating children, different cultures and the importance of literacy. The program will include a visit by local author Janet Costa Bates, a short read-aloud, music, activities, free books and snacks. All are welcome.
