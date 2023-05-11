PAWTUCKET – The Delaney-St Teresa Knights of Columbus Council No. 57, located at St. Teresa Church, will hold its 12th Baby Shower Breakfast on Sunday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to noon, in the church hall, 358 Newport Ave.
The event will benefit the Mother of Life Center in Providence and the Little Flower Home in Tiverton. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 10 and under, and free for children under 2, and can be purchased at the door. Students of St. Teresa School and their families will also partner with the K of C on this project.
In addition to the proceeds from the breakfast, which will be directed to these agencies, a collection of items to help the families served will be conducted over two weekends, beginning on Mother’s Day weekend and continuing through the May 21 breakfast. Items most in need include diapers (newborn to size 6), baby wipes, baby outfits 0-24 months, pull-ups in sizes 2T-3T, 3T-4T and 4T-5T, pacifiers, baby bathing cloths and towels, baby lotion and soap.
Financial contributions will also be accepted in this effort. Checks may be made out to K of C Council 57, write “baby shower” in the memo field. Checks may be given to a K of C member at the breakfast or mailed to the K of C at P.O. Box 2829, Pawtucket, RI 02861.
For more information or to request a pickup of items, email Grand Knight Paul Gendreau at KofC.57@gmail.com.
