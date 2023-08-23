PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management, along with partners the R.I. Tree Council, Rhode Island Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, is giving 1,000 trees away to Rhode Islanders this fall through the Energy-Saving Trees program. Registration opens Friday, Aug. 25. Now in its seventh year, this semiannual program helps Rhode Islanders save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their property, say the organizers.

Planting the right tree in the right place is the key to maximizing the energy-saving benefits trees provide. When planted properly, a single tree can save homeowners money on energy costs by shading their home in the summer and blocking cold winds in the winter, states a news release. Additional benefits include improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and beautifying a home's surroundings.

