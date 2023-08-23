PAWTUCKET – The transfer station on Grotto Avenue reopened to Pawtucket residents only on Monday, Aug. 7. The station will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. The station will be closed on Sundays and all citywide holidays.
Residents must provide a valid license showing an address within the city of Pawtucket. There will be no commercial waste accepted at the transfer station.
The following items will be available for disposal at the transfer station:
• MSW (household trash) small car – no charge – up to three bags (15 gallons or less); no loose trash or barrels will be accepted; once per day.
• MSW (household trash) pick-up, Van, SUV – $10 – up to three bags (50 gallons) no loose trash or barrels will be accepted; once per day.
• Yard waste – no charge – a combination of no more than three of the following methods will be accepted per day: bags, bundles, or barrels.
• Corrugated cardboard – no charge; example: moving boxes, boxes from purchases, etc. cardboard cannot be contaminated, soiled or wet.
• Tires – no charge – up to four tires 20-inch or smaller off the rims. All other sizes and conditions $15 each.
• White metal – no charge.
• Air conditioners – no charge.
• Recyclable mattress and box springs – no charge, limit three pieces per day.
• Non-recyclable mattress and box springs – $25 for each piece, limit three pieces per day.
• Propane tanks – no charge for 16 to 20-pound tanks; 1 lb. tanks are $2 each and all other sizes are $20 each.
• Motor oil – no charge up to 8 quarts (2 gallons) per day.
If a resident or a contractor is looking to dispose of their commercial material, it can be brought to Rhode Island Resource Recovery, 65 Shun Pike, Johnston or by calling them at 401-942-1430.
For additional questions or information, call the Department of Public Works at 401-728-0500, ext. 233 or visit the city of Pawtucket's website.
